LEOLA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is dead after a one-vehicle roll-over crash in central Wisconsin where the vehicle became partially submerged in a drainage ditch, deputies say that alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

A release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office states that first responders were at the scene of the incident that happened just before 6:50 p.m. on May 22 in the 500 block of CTH D in Leola.

When authorities first arrived, a deputy entered the water but was unable to open the doors and all of the vehicle’s windows were closed.

Shortly after, the Waushara Fire Department attempted to breach the floor of the vehicle but attempts were unsuccessful. Deputies say that a tow truck then assisted in removing the vehicle from the drainage ditch.

When the vehicle was removed from the water, first responders attempted life-saving measures on the driver. However, the attempts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was later identified as 34-year-old Michael Krey, from Wisconsin Rapids.

The incident remains under investigation, but deputies noted in the release that alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Waushara Fire and EMS, the Town of Rome Fire Department, Bentz Towing, Tom-Lin Towing, the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Town of Rome Police Department.

No additional details were provided.