EMMET, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Dodge County after a rollover crash in the Township of Emmet on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of State Highway 25 to State Highway 16.

Initial investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling north on the State Highway 26 off-ramp when it failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway and overturned multiple times.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Assisting at the crash scene were Watertown Fire Department, Watertown Paramedics, Watertown Police Department, Flight for Life, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, Dodge County Medical Examiner, and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.

The crash remains under investigation at this time and Local 5 News will update this if any further information is made available.