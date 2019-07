SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — At around 10:40 PM Thursday night the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a one-vehicle crash on Cedar Road north of Hill Drive in the Town of Angelica.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 41-year-old male driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, trapped inside of it and unresponsive

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash is under investigation, and the name of the driver will not be released at this time, pending notification of family.