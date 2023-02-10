DARIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after colliding with a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 43 in southeastern Wisconsin.

According to a release, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:15 p.m., the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 43 at Highway 14 in the Town of Darien.

It was reported that the reckless driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed. Walwroth County Sheriff’s Office immediately sent this information to all nearby agencies, and authorities from multiple jurisdictions began a search for the vehicle.

The City of Delavan Police Department was the first to locate the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The driver failed to stop for the audible and visual signals and continued driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed.

Shortly after, the vehicle driving the wrong way on Interstate 43 collided with a southbound vehicle near County Highway F in the Town of Delavan. The wrong-way driver’s vehicle erupted in flames following the crash.

Wisconsin State Troopers were able to remove the driver, identified as 32-year-old Eric R. Peters, from Colgate and transported him to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

As for the southbound vehicle, the driver, 44-year-old Curtis R. Washington from Rockford, Illinois, sustained minor injuries. However, Washington’s passenger, 27-year-old Kimberly Ann Frannan, also from Rockford, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Patrol Division and Crash Team continue to investigate the incident and are working with the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office regarding potential criminal charges to be filed against Peters.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this if any more information is released regarding criminal charges.