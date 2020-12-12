Dealing with stress caused by holidays and pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) This is a holiday season unlike any we’ve had to live through because of the pandemic. And if you’re feeling stressed, you certainly are not alone. Kris Schuller spoke with a licensed therapist on how best to handle it.

At the Green Bay post office – hustle and bustle as people send off gifts for the holidays. Always a stressful time of year, but in the age of COVID that stress for some may be at an all-time high.

“I would say a bit yes, with all the restrictions and all the nervousness around and everything going on, absolutely,” said one man at the post office.

“We’re seeing an increase in people feeling anxious, depressed, overwhelmed, lonely, just frustrated,” said Lisa Tutskey.

Tutskey is a therapist at Prevea Health and as the pandemic has dragged on, her patient count has steadily increased.

“We’re now fatigued by this, we want normal, this has been a long time and we are not done yet,” Tutskey said.

Tutskey says this time of year it gets dark early, the weather is cold, and we are stuck inside our homes.

“In a normal year those are really difficult,” she said.

Factor in a pandemic – keeping us from our relatives and things just feel worse. But Tutskey says remember this.

“Often we feel a certain way and we think we’re the only one feeling that way and we’re not,” Tutskey said.

This therapist says everyone is stressed right now, kids,teens and adults alike and comfort can be found just talking about how you feel.

“Often if one person shares first that they’re struggling, other people then also share that they are struggling too and then we don’t feel so alone,” Tutskey said.

And she says take hope in the fact that vaccines will soon be available.

“If we know where the finish line is we can do things. Hopefully start to get back to something that resembles normal,”she said.

“We all hope that they will, we’re all trying to do our best and stay positive,” said a woman visiting the post office.

Tutskey says acknowledge this holiday season won’t be the way it was. And that we all are making it the best we possibly can.