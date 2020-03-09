Dealing with wild swings on Wall Street as investors consider coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Uncertainty around the world over what the future holds for the coronavirus, spooked investors once again on Wall Street. We spoke with a financial expert about what’s going on and how to weather this storm.

Another opening bell on Wall Street and another deep dip for the Dow, plummeting 1,800 points within the first minute. Another day of wild swings that have investors like Grace Delgado concerned.

“I’m worried but I don’t know how much I can really do about it,” Delgado said.

Year to date the Dow is down over 15 percent. And experts say today’s volatility was created by more bad news.

“The volatility is tremendous,” said Dean Listle with Secure Retirement Solutions.

Financial Advisor Listle says the sell off on Wall Street was sparked after a deal with oil producing nations to cut oil production to help prop up prices because of falling global demand caused by the growing coronavirus – failed.

“When those oil prices drop, what typically happens is it drops the profitability of all of the companies they are associated with,” Listle said.

Creating more global uncertainty connected to the coronavirus.

“You’ve got a pandemic, you also have an election year, also oil prices dropping, it could be a perfect storm,” Listle said.

But Listle says all storms eventually pass. He’s advising his clients to put some of their cash into the market by purchasing stocks that have recently taken a hit.

“We believe in holding cash whenever the market is good, so we can buy our way out of a market trough when it’s bad,” he said.

Listle says the worst thing to do would be to sell what you own. He advises to take a deep breath, as hard as that maybe.

“I tend to think we’re going to look back a year from now and wish we’d put more money in the market at this time,” Listle said. “Don’t try to time the market, just have time in the market.”

Stay the course – what Delgado plans to do.

“I think my only safe bet is to ride it out, to let it play out,” Delgado said.