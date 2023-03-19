HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a death in Hortonville after officers found a dead woman and a man with ‘serious’ injuries in a home.

A release from the DOJ states that officers from the Hortonville Police Department were sent to a home on the 200 block of Spruce Street around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday.

When authorities arrived, officers found one woman dead and a man with ‘serious injuries.’

According to the release, officers immediately began life-saving measures. Subsequently, the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It was noted that there is no danger to the public.

DCI is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the Hortonville Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Outagamie County Coroner’s Office, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional details are being provided at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is released.