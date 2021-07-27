Decision expected Wednesday on Steven Avery’s case, says lawyer

(WFRV) – The appellate court is expected to announce its decision regarding Steven Avery’s case on Wednesday.

Tomorrow the appellate court announces its decision in Steven Avery’s case. We are hoping justice prevails but regardless of the outcome our quest never ends until Steven is free. @MakingAMurderer #TruthWins — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) July 27, 2021

In November 2019, a Wisconsin Court of Appeals granted the state more time to respond to Avery’s request for a new trial in the murder of Halbach. In October, Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, submitted an appellant brief on behave of Avery asking for a new trial.

