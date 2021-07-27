LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Decision expected Wednesday on Steven Avery’s case, says lawyer

(WFRV) – The appellate court is expected to announce its decision regarding Steven Avery’s case on Wednesday.

According to Kathleen Zellner, Avery’s attorney, the appellate court’s decision is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

In November 2019, a Wisconsin Court of Appeals granted the state more time to respond to Avery’s request for a new trial in the murder of Halbach. In October, Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, submitted an appellant brief on behave of Avery asking for a new trial.

Local 5 will update this story once the decision is announced or more information is released.

