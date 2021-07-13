Decoda Chamber Music Festival is bringing live performances back to Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Live Music is making a return! 28 college-aged musicians will gather at Lawrence University to go through a training program that will feature eight free public performances.

The training program is called the Decoda Chamber Music Festival. It will take place from July 28th to August 6th with live performances on the following dates:

July 28, 5:30 p.m. Decoda in concert, Riverview Gardens

July 30, 7:00 p.m. Decoda in concert, Lawrence Memorial Chapel

July 31, 7:00 p.m. Decoda Chamber Music Festival Young Artists’ Concert, Lawrence Memorial Chapel

August 1, 1:00 p.m. Decoda Chamber Music Festival Young Artists’ Concert, Lawrence Memorial Chapel

August 5, 11:00 a.m. Decoda Chamber Music Festival performances at Mile of Music, Lawrence Memorial Chapel

August 6, 11:00 a.m. Decoda Chamber Music Festival performances at Mile of Music, OuterEdge Stage

August 6, 1:00 p.m. Decoda Chamber Music Festival performances at Mile of Music, Riverview Gardens

August 6, 3:00 p.m. Decoda Chamber Music Festival performances at Mile of Music, Heid Music



“We’re bringing nearly 30 young artists from around the world to Appleton for two weeks to study with eight amazing Decoda musicians, some of whom are based right here,” said pianist Michael Mizrahi, a professor of music in the Lawrence Conservatory and a founding member of Decoda. “Students and faculty will work together to create immersive chamber music experiences at venues across the Fox Valley.”

Visiting members of the Decoda will lead daily workshops to develop the student’s skills and teach them how to use their music to be involved with the local community.

For more information visit the Decoda Chamber Music Festival.