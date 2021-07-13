Decoda Chamber Music Festival will host 8 performances in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Lawrence University is set to host a two-week chamber music festival bringing 28 college-age musicians together for an intensive training program that will also feature multiple free public performances.

The Decoda Chamber Music Festival is presented by the Lawrence Conservatory of Music and the musical Collective Decoda. This festival comes following a year when nearly all live performances were canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Mizrahi, a music professor in the Lawerence Conservatory and a founding member of Decoda, is thrilled these students are getting this opportunity. Saying, “Students and faculty will work together to create immersive chamber music experiences at venues across the Fox Valley.”

The festival will run from Wednesday, July 28, to Friday, August 6. Of the various venues included to feature the festival, the Mile of Music will also be hosting performances for the students on August 5 and 6.

The Public Performances include:

July 28: Decoda in concert, Riverview Gardens; 5:30 p.m.

July 30: Decoda in concert, Lawerence Memorial Chapel; 7 p.m.

July 31: Decoda Chamber Music Festival Young Artists’ Concert, Lawerence Memorial Chapel; 7 p.m.

August 1: Decoda Chamber Music Festival Young Artists’ Concert, Lawerence Memorial Chapel; 1 p.m.

August 5: Mile of Music, Lawerence Memorial Chapel; 11 a.m.

August 6: Mile of Music, OuterEdge Stage; 11 a.m. Mile of Music, Riverview Gardens; 1 p.m. Mile of Music, Heid Music; 3 p.m.



To find out about the Lawrence Conservatory of Music you can visit Lawrence University’s website. If interested in learning more about the Decoda Chamber Music Festival, you can visit Decoda Music Festival’s website.