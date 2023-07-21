BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was arrested after officers in Wisconsin located a decomposing body outside in the immediate area where they were conducting a death investigation.

According to the City of Beloit Police Department, officers were sent to the death investigation on Wednesday, shortly after 3:30 p.m., located at Turtle Town Road and Colley Road in the City of Beloit.

A deceased female decomposed body was located outside in the immediate area, and there was no positive identification at the time of locating the body.

After an autopsy, the woman was positively identified as 37-year-old Judy A. Sprigler of Beloit, and the cause of death is still pending at this time.

As investigations continued, authorities arrested 45-year-old Lawrence L. Parker Jr. of Janesville in reference to this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the City of Beloit Police Department says that the community is not at risk of any dangers.

No further information was provided.