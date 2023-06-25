GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -A dedicated Packer fan who lives halfway across the country finally had his dream come true.

He’s a season ticket holder.

“As soon as I opened the mail and saw the gold Lambeau Field my heart stopped,” Bobby Anderson recalled when the postcard-shaped announcement arrived. “I thought this is a joke. April’s fools. This can’t be. I just broke down and started crying. I never thought I would be able to live to see this.”

Local 5 News spoke via Zoom Saturday with Bobby Anderson from Georgia where this Madison native now calls home because many of his family members are back east.

Packers fans here in Titletown will recognize him.

When he lived here he was known for his costumes when attending fan functions.

He says he’s been saving money so he’ll be able to afford the airfare and all the ticket fees.

If he can’t get back here. He says he will re-sell his ticket below face value.

“Whatever the face value is I’ll take $30 off that. Because I know how hard it is. I used to be that person. It took me until 2015 to go to my first game because it was so hard to get a ticket.”

Bobby’s message to any fan is don’t give up hope and he’ll see you at training camp.