GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local Five News is celebrating women who make major impacts in our Northeast Wisconsin communities.

On Wednesday night in our ‘Remarkable Women’ special, Dee Donlevy became this year’s Northeast Wisconsin Woman of the Year.

After battling cancer, Donlevy has assembled goodie bags and activity packets for others who are battling the disease. For her full story, please click here.

“I hope that they take away that it doesn’t always have to be a big thing, even the littlest of efforts can make a difference in somebody’s life,” said Donlevy.

Donlevy was one of four finalists for the Northeast Wisconsin Woman of the Year designation.

The other finalists were Pat Schafer, a Green Bay woman who helps teach kids with dyslexia how to read, and Janet Miller and Jennifer Konen who donate items to children in need in memory of their daughters who passed away.

Throughout Women’s History Month, Local Five anchors have spotlighted their stories. They were the four finalists among dozens of worthy nominations and each woman had an opportunity to come to our Green Bay studio for our ‘Remarkable Woman’ special on Wednesday evening.

“It’s truly inspirational to see the impact that they want to do strictly out of the goodness of their hearts, no benefit to them and just truly making a difference,” said Local Five News executive producer McKenna Rentmeester who was instrumental in making the ‘Remarkable Woman’ special happen.

“Even at times of terrible despair or when the challenge seems too great to overcome, if you start out with hope that can lead to much greater things,” said Local Five News General Manager Jud Beck when asked what he hopes viewers take away from the special.

Donlevy joins over 100 other winners from Nexstar stations around the country. One woman will get selected as Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year.

‘I’m truly in awe of these stories we get to share because these women are something that I hope and aspire to be someday, trying to make a difference,” said Rentmeester.