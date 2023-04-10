OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department was alerted early Monday morning to a water flow alarm at the Sakura Japanese Steakhouse in Oshkosh.

According to a release, the Oshkosh Fire Department responded to the alarm on 330 North Koeller Street at 5:49 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters upgraded the water flow alarm to a structure fire when they saw smoke coming from the building.

The fire appeared to activate the restaurant’s sprinkler system which controlled the fire until crews could arrive to fully extinguish it.

Officials say the fire was caused by deep-fried tempura flakes spontaneously combusting.

No injuries were reported in the incident.