Deep fryer fire in Appleton attached garage has firefighters urging proper cooking techniques

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A deep fryer fire had to be put out by the Appleton Fire Department Friday morning.

According to fire officials, they were called to the fire in someone’s attached garage on W. Grant St. in Appleton around 11:30 a.m.

As they were traveling to the garage, firefighters say they were told everyone got out safely.

The flames were able to be extinguished within five minutes, reports the department.

Firefighters with the Appleton Fire Department say it appears the fire was from an LP-fueled deep fryer. Thankfully, they say the fire was contained to just the deep fryer.

No reports of anyone injured and there is no estimate for damage, at this time.

Crews say there was minor smoke damage inside the attached house and extinguishing powder throughout the garage.

They ask everyone to check smoke alarms monthly and use proper cooking techniques and safety procedures when using deep fryers.