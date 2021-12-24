FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Deep fryer fire in Appleton attached garage has firefighters urging proper cooking techniques

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A deep fryer fire had to be put out by the Appleton Fire Department Friday morning.

According to fire officials, they were called to the fire in someone’s attached garage on W. Grant St. in Appleton around 11:30 a.m.

As they were traveling to the garage, firefighters say they were told everyone got out safely.

The flames were able to be extinguished within five minutes, reports the department.

Firefighters with the Appleton Fire Department say it appears the fire was from an LP-fueled deep fryer. Thankfully, they say the fire was contained to just the deep fryer.

No reports of anyone injured and there is no estimate for damage, at this time.

Crews say there was minor smoke damage inside the attached house and extinguishing powder throughout the garage.

They ask everyone to check smoke alarms monthly and use proper cooking techniques and safety procedures when using deep fryers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns

Inside Skinny: Aaron Rodgers' Doppelgänger

Locker Room: Recapping win versus Ravens