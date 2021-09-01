Deer farm in Langlade County tests positive for CWD

(WFRV) – A doe from a deer farm in Langlade County had a positive sample for the fatal chronic wasting disease (CWD).

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), a positive sample from a 1-year-old doe was confirmed by a laboratory in Iowa. All of the 57 deer at the farm were reportedly already under quarantine after receiving animals from a CWD-affected farm.

The farm is six acres, and the herd will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is done by the DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose. The disease is caused by an infectious protein called prion that affects the animal’s brain.

Testing for CWD is normally done after the animal has died.

More information regarding CWD can be found on the DATCP’s website.