Deer farm in Langlade County tests positive for CWD

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CHRONIC WASTING DIEASE_91385630-159532

(WFRV) – A doe from a deer farm in Langlade County had a positive sample for the fatal chronic wasting disease (CWD).

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), a positive sample from a 1-year-old doe was confirmed by a laboratory in Iowa. All of the 57 deer at the farm were reportedly already under quarantine after receiving animals from a CWD-affected farm.

The farm is six acres, and the herd will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is done by the DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose. The disease is caused by an infectious protein called prion that affects the animal’s brain.

Testing for CWD is normally done after the animal has died.

More information regarding CWD can be found on the DATCP’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Brewers top pick Frelick makes Timber Rattlers debut

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back

Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville QB Sam Dodd

HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games

High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week