LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer farm tested positive for the possibly fatal and contagious disease.

The samples, which are typically only performed after the animal’s death, were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The release from the DATCP states that the farm has been placed under quarantine, where it will remain while the DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff conduct the investigation.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein that affects the animal’s brain.

The DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements. You can learn more about the DATCP’s farm-raised deer program here.

No other information has been provided at this time.