DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials say that a deer farm in southeastern Wisconsin has been depopulated by over 170 animals after it had tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in May 2023.

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) on December 20 confirms that the deer farm in Dodge County had 172 animals depopulated.

Of the 172 depopulated, 23 tested positive for CWD, bringing the herd’s total number of positive cases to 26. Officials say the additional three had died before the farm’s depopulation.

After a 9-year-old doe tested positive for CWD in May, the DATCP quarantined the farm, meaning that no live animals or whole carcasses were permitted to leave the property.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the herd and officials say the farm owner will receive federal indemnity for the depopulated animals. The Dodge County farm will also not be allowed to hold any deer for five years, must maintain fences, and submit to routine inspections.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein that affects the animal’s brain.

No additional information was provided.