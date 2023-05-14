DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in southeastern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) and has been placed under quarantine by the Wisconsin DATCP.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirmed the positive test result through an announcement on Friday.

The positive result came from a 9-year-old doe on a deer farm in Dodge County. Officials say the result was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

Noted in the release, the 8-acre farm has been placed under quarantine, meaning no live animals or whole carcasses are allowed to leave the property.

The herd will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff.

According to the Wisconsin DATCP, CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein that affects the animal’s brain.