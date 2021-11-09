Deer Farm tests positive for CWD in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE Co., Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, November 9, Wisconsin’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) released information regarding a deer testing positive for chronic waste disease (CWD).

Test results confirming the discovery of the disease were done by the National Veterinary Service Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The 3-year-old white-tailed deer came from an Eau Clair County hunt ranch. The herd of about 15 deer is currently under quarantine, according to the release. An epidemiological investigation is currently being done by both the DATCP with assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The ranch has confirmed that the deer was received from a deer farm in Waukesha County, which has also been placed under quarantine.

CWD is a neurological disease that is fatal to deer, elk, and moose alike. It is caused by an infectious protein referred to as “prion” affecting the animal’s brain. Authorities explain that typically, to testing for CWD is usually done after the animal’s death.

