WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin.

“The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters have been pretty mild the past couple of years. That allows for pretty good reproduction during the spring,” said Jeff Pritzl, WI DNR State Deer Program Specialist.

Chronic Wasting Disease has been a big topic of conversation across the state. So how has that disease been progressing?

“The core of the disease is still in the southwestern part of the state, but the leading edge has been moving north and east. In NE Wisconsin we started picking it up in the southern parts of the area like Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. More recently we have had a few instances of Shawano and Oconto county west of Green Bay as well,” explained Pritzl.

The DNR encourages hunters to get an update on the current status of feeding and baiting across the state.

“Most of the counties in the state still have a feeding and baiting ban on related to CWD. There is a group of counties in NE Wisconsin that do not have a ban. That can change in short notice if a new positive were to be discovered. So, from a deer baiting standpoint hunters need to check our website to see if the status of that has changed,” said Pritzl.

Hunters are still encouraged to bring a sample of their harvest to testing locations across the state for them to be examined for the presence of Chronic Wasting Disease.

For the latest information on what counties have a baiting and feeding ban across the state follow this link.