FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man was rescued and hospitalized for hypothermia after his kayak overturned on the Fond du Lac River.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were made aware of the incident around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, after a 911 call reported that a kayak capsized in the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail.

When deputies arrived, they spotted the Waupaca man about 100 yards north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail Bridge over the river but were not able to reach him due to water and ice.

The release goes on to say that the Lamartine Fire Department arrived on the scene, and after the use of an inflatable motorized boat was unsuccessful, an inflatable rescue sled used by the Lamartine Fire Department was able to reach the victim.

After the man was rescued he was transported to SSM St. Agnes Hospital for treatment of hypothermia, after authorities say that he was in icy waters for roughly one hour.

After being rescued, authorities say that the 27-year-old told deputies that he was out deer hunting and that he ‘put his kayak in the river around 6:15 a.m.’ The man told deputies that he was attempting to paddle upstream and that as he was going over a patch of ice, the ice broke causing his kayak to overturn.

The man said that after trying to walk through the water and realizing how far he had to go and how cold the water was, he called 911.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Lamartine Fire Department, City of Fond du Lac Fire Department Paramedics, and wardens from the Wisconsin DNR all responded to the scene to help with the rescue.

The Wisconsin DNR will handle further follow-up and investigation. No other information was provided.