Deer hunters proceed with caution during pandemic conditions

DNR issues precautions for hunters during the pandemic

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) Today marks the start of the nine-day gun deer season and things looked a little different for hunter during these pandemic conditions.

It’s opening of the gun deer season and this year, the DBR expects to see more deer hunters.

Eric Lobner, Director of DNR Wildlife Management says, “We were at about a 6 % increase in the total number of licenses that have been sold. So definitely people are interested in getting out.”

Hunters are always focused on tree stand and gun safety and this year hunters were also focused on what’s not in front of them.

Deer hunter, Kyle Refinski says, “I just want to make sure everyone’s safe especially when we’re processing our deer over here so we gotta make sure everyone’s doing their part.”

Lobner says, “We’re sharing the importance of not letting your guard down and really thinking about how you’re approaching hunting to avoid spreading the coronavirus and really negatively impacting the pandemic.”

So the DNR is asking hunters to avoid long trips to bag a buck.

Lobner adds, “What we’re trying to do is discourage people from traveling significant distances. So if you just stay somewhat local at least you’re not spreading that disease significantly beyond your home area.”

Refinsk says he stayed fairly close to his home base, “Our family went to the town of Osborn, just south of Seymour. We had some land, some private land for our friends and family.”

Fellow deer hunter, Ryan Wirth says he didn’t travel far to hunt, It’s family private land just north of Shiocton about 35 minutes from Appleton.”

During a venison vacation, the DNR wants hunters to limit their orange army to people within their family tree.

Lobner says “We are encouraging people to think twice about going to their deer camp, when you’re getting into a deer camp with non-household members, the potential risk of spread is great.”

New this year, hunters can electronically submit a chronic wasting disease sample, as well as locate CWD processing locations and dumpsters around the state.