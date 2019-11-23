Deer hunting season boosts business in Crivitz

With the season underway tomorrow morning, hunters are starting to get into position.

“We come through Crivitz every year and we stop at different places and this is our first time stopping here,” said Gary Cook, a hunter from Green Bay. “I come up with my son and, yeah, we try to stop in a different place all the time.”

Thousands of people are making their ways up 141 ahead of hunting season and businesses are getting ready.

“It’s always fun being on the other side of the bar and just hearing everybody talk about their stories and what they’ve seen today, haven’t seen, and past experiences with friends and family out in the woods,” said Jamie and Jason Dudek, owners of Dudek’s Hot Stone Pub.

Businesses are seeing a lot of new faces.

“We have people that come from everywhere. Chicago, somebody in here yesterday flew in for deer season to be with his family to deer hunt, so they come from all over.”

It is the pub’s second gun deer hunting season, and the owners say if last year is anything to go by, this is the last big week before winter comes around and they’re ready to make the most of it.

And if there’s anything the owners have learned in year one, it’s–“More staff,” they said. “Put more staff on this year, so we’ll be ready. We’re ready for it.”

The nine-day gun deer hunting season starts tomorrow morning–thirty minutes before sunrise.