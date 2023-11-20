(WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin lent a hand to a deer that got stuck in a residential pool in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving a deer in a pool. During the early morning of November 19, authorities were sent to a residence for a deer that needed help getting out of a pool.

The deputies were reportedly able to help the deer get out of the pool. Officials say that the deer was in good health and went right back to the wild.

You never know what type of call for service that we are going to have. We are thankful for our deputies that are always prepared for anything. Marquette County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

No additional information was provided.