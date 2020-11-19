Deer spotted ‘doing some shopping’ in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Some local deer know they’re about to be a target for many hunters this weekend.

A few deer – including at least two bucks – were spotted in downtown De Pere “doing some shopping.”

State officials are urging hunters to keep safety measures in mind as Opening Day of gun deer season nears.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says hunters should adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions as the state continues to see record-setting numbers of positive cases.

Hunters are also reminded to avoid placing deer stands in or near ash trees.

Authorities are asking hunters and outdoorsmen to be vigilant during the upcoming deer gun season as they continue to search for a missing 23-year-old man last seen in March.