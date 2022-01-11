Deer tests positive for CWD in Oconto Co., 3-year baiting & feeding ban

OCONTO Co., Wis. (WFRV)- The State’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has revealed reports of a deer in the Town of Underhill tested positive for CWD.

This is the first deer in Oconto County to confirm to have Chronic Wasting Disease, according to the release.

The deer was a one-year-old hunter-harvested buck taken during the 2021 gun deer season. The information was released on Tuesday, January 11, and detail what the DNR will be doing to protect the area.

According to State Law, a three-year baiting and feeding ban will be placed in Oconto County. There will also be a two-year ban in Menominee County; as the deer with CWD was collected within 10 miles of the county line.

Shawano County would have had a two-year ban as it is within 10 miles of the county line, but the County already has a three-year baiting and feeding ban following the discovering of a deer with CWD as well.