Defendants sentenced to over 20 years behind bars for 2018 heroin overdose death

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Three defendants have been convicted of Reckless Homicide in relation to a heroin overdose death in 2018.

According to the Fond du Lac District Attorney, Julie Harr, Anthony Buechel, and Cara Zech were sentenced for a Reckless Homicide conviction relating to the death of a victim back in July of 2018.

Officials report Harr was sentenced on Dec. 1 with a bifurcated 12 years of imprisonment broken down as 6 years of initial confinement and 6 years of extended supervision.

Anthony Buechel was reportedly sentenced to a bifurcated 12 years of imprisonment broken down as 7 years of initial confinement and 5 years of extended supervision.

Cara Zech was sentenced to a bifurcated 19 years of imprisonment broken down as 9 years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision.

District Attorney Eric Toney stated, “Drug overdose deaths are heartbreaking on so many levels and these sentences will not erase the pain and grief families experience when they lose a loved one. I pray as we turn the page into 2021 those experiencing drug addiction will seek help to break their cycle of addiction.”

Toney continued, “We will continue to prosecute those that sustain addiction through drug dealing while also continuing to support our Drug Court and Diversion programs for those that wish to seek treatment.”