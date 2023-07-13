GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay woman charged in the death and mutilation of Shad Thyrion was found not mentally competent to stand trial for the first time since the case began.

25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness’s trial is only days away, but a final decision still needs to be made on whether she can stand trial, and with independent forensic psychologist Diane Lytton’s findings, things could get a lot more complicated.

Lytton told the court that she believes Schabusiness is not competent to stand trial and believes that she does not fully understand the proceedings and cannot participate in her defense.

She continued to tell the court that Schabusiness was non-verbal with her, and without warning, she threw a chair at the doctor. She also pointed out that Schabusiness attacked her former attorney, Quinn Jolly, in the courtroom.

Ultimately the decision is up to Judge Thomas Walsh, who says he will not make an official ruling at this time. Experts from the Wisconsin Forensic Unit have been ordered to perform their own evaluation of Schabusiness, while Lytton will still be able to provide counterpoints if they find her competent to stand trial.

Judge Walsh should make a final decision on Schabusiness’ competency within the coming weeks, as her trial is set to begin on July 21, with jury selection.

If Schabusiness is not found competent to stand trial, the trial will be delayed until further notice.

Schabusiness faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge along with mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for the incident that happened back on February 23, 2022.

Police responded to a residence on Stony Brook Lane and found a severed head inside a bucket in the basement. Schabusiness admitted that she and the victim, Shad Thyrion, used methamphetamine and engaged in sexual activity before Schabusiness ‘lost it’ and strangled Thyrion. Schabusiness then allegedly sexually assaulted Thyrion and dismembered his body.