Definitely De Pere announces the first Art Walk of the season

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, June 8, Definitely De Pere is thrilled to announce the first Art Walk for the summer season.

The event is scheduled for Friday, June 11, between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will get to explorer various businesses that area showcasing professional and up-and-coming artists.

The event is set to have 20 plus venues that will host more than 40 different artists. The artists will be exhibiting and selling a variety of paintings, jewelry, ceramics, photography, and so much more.

Guest can also visit 8 different outdoor murals and three permanent sculptures. There will also be live music performances as you meet and mingle with local artists in downtown De Pere.

A free trolley will take visitors from the East side to the West side of downtown operating in a continuous loop throughout the event. The pickup and drop off locations are at the corner of George and Broadway Streets and in the Nicolet Square Parking lot by the artlessBastard.

For more information about the numerous exhibits and live music, check out Definitely De Pere’s website.

