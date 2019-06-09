Dehumidifier cause of basement fire in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -- Shortly after 7:00 PM this evening, the Appleton Fire Department responded for a report of a basement fire in the 3200 block of N. Barkwood Lane.

Upon arrival, crews met up with the homeowner who safely exited the home.

Heavy black smoke was visible upon entrance and crews located the fire in a basement utility room.

The fire was extinguished quickly and ventilation efforts began immediately.

Damage estimates are currently not available but the home sustained a significant amount of smoke damage.

The homeowner will be displaced for several days and did not need assistance with housing in the short term.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this fire.

The cause of the fire is related to the dehumidifier that was in use in the basement.

The Appleton Fire Department wants to remind everyone that many models of dehumidifiers have been recalled due to serious fire and burn hazards.