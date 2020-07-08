Delaware North furloughing 1,300 employees

Lambeau Field is seen before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Delaware North Companies, which supplies vendor services for venues such as Lambeau Field and Miller Park, has announced it will furlough 1,300 employees.

According to a letter submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Delaware North anticipated the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to be short-lived. Some full-time associates were placed on temporary leave and its part-time associates on a temporary layoff beginning in March.

“The pandemic has proved longer in duration and more devastating than anyone could have predicted. This was an unforeseen business circumstance that renders us unable to forecast the precise timeline for business to resume to a level sufficient to return all of our associates to work,” Delaware North says in the letter. “Thus, it is reasonably foreseeable that many associates will not return to work within six months.”

The company says the coronavirus pandemic is “an evolving situation” and “as business resumes, we will be recalling associates.” They add that they hope the action is temporary.

The letter states 184 associates at Delaware North’s Green Bay location and 1,119 total associates from its Milwaukee location.

Earlier this week, the MLB released the Milwaukee Brewers’ 60-game schedule, which includes 30 home games. The Green Bay Packers have not released full details regarding the 2020 season, but have announced that if fans are allowed in Lambeau, seating will be limited and masks will be required, among other changes.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5