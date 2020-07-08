Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Delaware North furloughing 1,300 employees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lambeau Field is seen before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Delaware North Companies, which supplies vendor services for venues such as Lambeau Field and Miller Park, has announced it will furlough 1,300 employees.

According to a letter submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Delaware North anticipated the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to be short-lived. Some full-time associates were placed on temporary leave and its part-time associates on a temporary layoff beginning in March.

“The pandemic has proved longer in duration and more devastating than anyone could have predicted. This was an unforeseen business circumstance that renders us unable to forecast the precise timeline for business to resume to a level sufficient to return all of our associates to work,” Delaware North says in the letter. “Thus, it is reasonably foreseeable that many associates will not return to work within six months.”

The company says the coronavirus pandemic is “an evolving situation” and “as business resumes, we will be recalling associates.” They add that they hope the action is temporary.

The letter states 184 associates at Delaware North’s Green Bay location and 1,119 total associates from its Milwaukee location.

Earlier this week, the MLB released the Milwaukee Brewers’ 60-game schedule, which includes 30 home games. The Green Bay Packers have not released full details regarding the 2020 season, but have announced that if fans are allowed in Lambeau, seating will be limited and masks will be required, among other changes.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"