MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Delta Air Lines has added nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (KMKE) and New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (KJFK) for those interested in traveling to the Big Apple.

Delta Air Lines previously had nonstop service between Milwaukee and New York LaGuardia (KLGA) Airport in Queens, but now will offer passengers the option to fly into one of the most visited international airports in the world.

“We’re delighted to welcome additional service to New York, and we commend Delta for offering more ways to get travelers to the Big Apple this summer and beyond,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “There’s been an increased demand for travel to this exciting city, and we’re glad that Delta is responding by giving travelers more versatility and options by offering service to both JFK and LaGuardia.”

The service will open up many opportunities for one-stop flight connections to dozens of new domestic and international destinations out of KJFK’s hub, such as cities in Africa and Europe.

Delta planes are shown at their gates Monday, June 13, 2022, at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The new flights will operate every day of the week on a CRJ-700 aircraft, which features nine First Class, 15 Delta Comfort, and 44 Main Cabin seats.

The nonstop flight will depart Milwaukee at 7:10 p.m. and arrive in New York around 10:29 a.m. On the way back, it will depart New York at 6:00 p.m. and arrive in Milwaukee at 7:40 p.m.

Delta Air Lines remains second in airline market share at General Mitchell International Airport taking just over 15%. Southwest Airlines remains a heavy favorite out of Milwaukee, taking over 40% of the market.

For more information about Delta Air Lines’s nonstop service from Milwaukee to New York, click here.