Delta flight returns to gate at Appleton International, reports of smoke in the lavatory

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) A Delta flight scheduled for Minneapolis had to return to its gate Tuesday morning at Appleton International Airport, following reports of smoke in the lavatory.

Pat Tracey, marketing manager with the airport, says the call came in at around 7:00 a.m. He said the passengers were deplaned, and there was no word on any injuries. There’s no word yet on the cause of the smoke.

According to the airport’s website, a Delta flight schedule for a 6:15 a.m. departure time to Minneapolis, has been delayed to 8:45 a.m.

Local 5 will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

