GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One company in Green Bay is planning a 116,000 square foot expansion, and hiring more employees amid high demand for gummies.

Nature’s Way released information about a major expansion of its gummy facility in Green Bay. Officials say that the facility itself opened just over two years ago.

The addition will reportedly be 116,000 square feet. The existing building is already 80,000 square feet. Construction is scheduled to start this summer and is expected to be done in the third quarter of 2023.

“The demand for Gummies skyrocketed during the pandemic as people looked for ways to stay healthy. The trend is showing no signs of slowing down so we are ramping up to continue to meet consumer demand,” said Nicole Polarek, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Nature’s Way.

Officials say that 25 to 30 employees will be hired to help support the expansion. Nature’s Way already employs about 700 people.

Photo courtesy of Nature’s Way

Photo courtesy of Nature’s Way

The project will provide manufacturing, packaging and warehouse capacity.

More information can be found on the company’s website.