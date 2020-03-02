Demetrius Williams charged with homicide in death of Appleton 3-year-old

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Demetrius Williams has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 3-year-old Appleton girl Zyana Corbin. Williams has also been charged with two counts of attempted homicide against the mother of Zyana and Zyana’s unborn child.

Williams is being held on a $2 million cash bond and will appear for his preliminary hearing March 11.

According to court documents, Appleton police responded to a call that a woman, possibly a mother, was carrying someone that was bleeding while yelling, “help me,” and “he killed her”. Also reported to officers was a man running through backyards.

When police arrived, they noticed a woman sitting at the end of an apartment hallway with a significant amount of blood on her face, sobbing. She was holding a child in her arms who was also covered in blood. Officers say that while both victims had severe lacerations, the child had a deep laceration to her throat/neck area and appeared to be unconscious.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother stated she was, “pepper-sprayed” by Demetrius Williams and claimed, “he beat me” and used a knife.

Both victims were taken to ThedaCare Appleton where the 3-year-old was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries.

Court documents say a 911 call was made by a man claiming to be Demetrius Williams. Williams told police he committed the stabbing at the North Kensington address and was at the Newberry Mobil. During the call, Williams told police he was upset at his “ex” because she did not want to be together and did not want him to touch her anymore. Williams also told police that all of the weapons used in the attack were left in the apartment. The court documents state that Williams then told officers that his “ex” was pregnant.

According to the complaint, Williams said he had no weapon on him and would keep his hands up when officers arrive.

