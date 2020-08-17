Democratic National Convention begins with most business conducted virtually

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Democratic National Convention got underway today for a four-day run. But because of the pandemic most of the activities will be conducted virtually. Still one Wisconsin senator is certain the gathering will be a success.

On the week when thousands of Democrats were expected to fill Fiserv Forum for the party’s national convention, most of the business will instead be conducted virtually. And U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) says while different – on day one – she has been kept busy.

“I have been as busy as I would have been had I actually been walking around the convention hall,” said Senator Baldwin.

Because of the pandemic attendees were told to stay home and speeches, including from Joe Biden, are being conducted via the internet. Monday’s keynote address is being delivered by Michelle Obama.

“Her focus on issues related to health, well-being, family, children, education, were things the American people hold dear,” said Baldwin.

The former first lady expected to urge a national T-V audience to put their faith in Joe.

“Whether it’s a plan for the economy or a plan to make sure we beat this pandemic, we must elect Joe Biden,” said Baldwin.

But President Trump is trying to draw away attention from the DNC coverage with a trip to Oshkosh and by sending the RNC chairwoman here to the Badger state.

“Wisconsin is just so, so, critical for 2020,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

McDaniel stopped in Brown County to energize Trump campaign volunteers and told them President Trump isn’t afraid to come to Wisconsin, but Biden is.

“How can you run for president and sit in your basement every day, after day and not take tough questions and be vetted,” said McDaniel.

But Baldwin says Biden has a plan and a vision. And for the next four days Democrats will share it with the nation. Just not in person, because of the pandemic.

Biden and running mate Kamala Harris will be giving speeches later this week from Delaware.