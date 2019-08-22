Demolition begins for Ashwaubenon Dave & Buster’s, opening mid/late 2020

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — Although it isn’t set to open until next year, crews have begun demolishing the old Younkers Furniture Gallery to make room for the construction of Wisconsin’s third Dave & Buster’s location and the first in the Green Bay area.

Watch above to see how far crews have gotten since starting earlier this week.

The 27,000 square foot restaurant and entertainment hub will feature arcade games, sports viewing, and numerous food and drink offerings.

Photo courtesy of Village of Ashwaubenon

Photo courtesy of Village of Ashwaubenon

“It means fun, it means growth, it means employment, it means change. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” says Kelly Schoen, Director of Marketing and Business Development of the Bay Park Square Mall.

Tracy Vassallo, Bay Park Square’s General Manager says, “We are thrilled to welcome Dave & Buster’s to Bay Park Square and to the Green Bay community. They will be a wonderful addition to our dining and entertainment offerings.”

READ: UPDATE: Redevelopment plans for Bay Park Square include Dave & Buster’s, more

“We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Simon through the addition of our upcoming location in Green Bay at Bay Park Square,” says April Spearman, VP of Marketing at Dave & Buster’s.

Schoen adds the new venue will also strengthen Bay Park’s community-driven focus.

“Dave & Buster’s is only going to enhance our commitment to the community. We have a couple more retailers joining us as well by the fall and we’re looking forward to a great holiday season and looking into 2020 as well.”

Dave & Buster’s is expected to open mid-to-late 2020 and they expect to bring in more than 200 new jobs to the area.