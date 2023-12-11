DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s officially the end of a Shopko era in De Pere as officials have begun demolition work on tearing down the building near North Broadway.

The store has been closed since 2019, but now, a major $80,000,000 redevelopment project is set to replace it with five multi-use buildings and a city-owned parking garage.

“We’re looking at additional retail, mix-development, apartments, condos, hotels, and a parking structure that will satisfy a lot of demand as well,” explained De Pere Mayor James Boyd. “We think this will be very beneficial to the residents and the businesses as well.”

City officials hope the demolition project can be finished by the end of the year, so phase one of the redevelopment project can start as soon as possible. The project as a whole is expected anywhere between three to five years to complete.

After phase one, phase two would then begin across the street on North Broadway, which would include a hotel. Public green space within the development project will also become accessible to visitors and community members.