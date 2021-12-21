FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Demolition of popular Fox Valley supper club gets underway

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – 59 years after it first opened back in 1962, demolition of the Darboy Club started on Monday.

Back in 2019, Darboy Club owner Mark Tatro confirmed that the then 57-year-old supper club would be closing its doors for good. The club closed down for good due to economic reasons.

Two years later demolition of the building got underway.

The Darboy Club opened up back in 1962. Tatro owned the hall for 22 years, and prior to owning the business, he worked there for 13 years.

Video of the demolition can be watched below.

Local 5 will update this story if any additional details are provided.

