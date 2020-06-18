WATCH: Demolition starts on former ‘Brett Favre’s Steakhouse’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Demolition has begun on the home of the former ‘Brett Favre’s’ Steakhouse.

The Hall of Fame Chophouse closed over two years ago.

In a Facebook post, Badger State Brewing reflected on the business, saying:

“Favre’s place was the first stop and their staff and ownership was always extremely hospitable to us and our brewery staff – sharing food and stopping by for beers when we first opened. For the three of us owners who grew up idolizing Brett as our home team quarterback it was a pretty incredible life experience to start our brewery next to the restaurant bearing his name. We’d all enjoyed dinner and drinks with family and friends there growing up. 🏈“

Plans submitted to the City of Green Bay last year show a new luxury hotel is set to be constructed on the lot. The hotel, called Legacy, is slated to house nearly 80 rooms.

