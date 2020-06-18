WATCH: Demolition starts on former ‘Brett Favre’s Steakhouse’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Demolition has begun on the home of the former ‘Brett Favre’s’ Steakhouse.
The Hall of Fame Chophouse closed over two years ago.
The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5
In a Facebook post, Badger State Brewing reflected on the business, saying:
“Favre’s place was the first stop and their staff and ownership was always extremely hospitable to us and our brewery staff – sharing food and stopping by for beers when we first opened. For the three of us owners who grew up idolizing Brett as our home team quarterback it was a pretty incredible life experience to start our brewery next to the restaurant bearing his name. We’d all enjoyed dinner and drinks with family and friends there growing up. 🏈“
Plans submitted to the City of Green Bay last year show a new luxury hotel is set to be constructed on the lot. The hotel, called Legacy, is slated to house nearly 80 rooms.