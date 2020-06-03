GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Demonstrations continue in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Protesters continue to rally in throughout the streets of Green Bay to protest the death of George Floyd.

In response to violence at previous demonstrations in Green Bay, marchers hope to right some of those wrongs by sitting for peace.

Kejuan Goldsmith was on of many members of this rally that participated in a sit-in at City Deck in Green Bay.

Goldsmith says, “The only way to win is through peace. You match peace with peace and that’s how we gain victory. We don’t want violence.”

Protesters say they want to mend this separate community and will continue to march for equality.

