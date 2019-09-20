Demonstrators gather on CityDeck for Green Bay Climate Strike event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A crowd gathered on Green Bay’s CityDeck Friday afternoon as a part of a national effort to draw attention to the issue of climate change.

The group marched around CityDeck, chanting and carrying signs.

“We really want to raise awareness and tell the people that are making decisions on our behalf, our elected officials, that the people want them to address climate change,” Andi Rich, an event organizer said. “Climate change is real and we are tired of the inaction. “

Speakers at the event included Rep. Staush Grusynski (D – Green Bay) and Rep. Amanda Stuck (D – Appleton), as well as local activists and students.

Rich told Local 5 that some area schools allowed students out of class early to participate in the demonstration.

“We hope that by drawing a crowd and making a demonstration that we will prove the point that this is something that affects everybody,” she said. “We care, and we’re watching. And so basically if you don’t represent us, we’re going to replace you.”