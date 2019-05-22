Demonstrators gather to protest recent abortion bans

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -- During the National Day of Action, people throughout the community came together to demonstrate and protest the recent abortion bans throughout the United States.

The reason for the National Day of Action is for people to stand up in favor of protecting reproductive freedom for all.

Nationally, protestors outside the United States Supreme Court gathered saying they don't want to return to a time of illegal and back street abortions.

The Trump administration has appointed a record number of conservative federal judges & 2 U.S. Supreme Court justices. That's making conservative state lawmakers bolder in efforts to pass abortion bans.

Protesters took to the streets to express opposition to the laws #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/RlkhZSA7Yy — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) May 21, 2019

The most restrictive abortion ban was passed last week in Alabama which would prevent women from getting abortions, even in cases of rape or incest.

Other states have recently passed their own abortion laws, like a ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The Supreme Cout could decide soon as to whether it will take up one or more of the recent abortion laws.

