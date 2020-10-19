Denmark assisted living facility reports two staff, eight residents test positive for coronavirus

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – A Denmark assisted living facility reports eight of its residents have tested positive for coronavirus within the last week.

According to a Friday update from the Scandinavian Court Assisted Living in Denmark, all employees and residents were tested for coronavirus in response to a “significant surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and our country in general.”

Through this testing, Scandinavian Court says two staff and eight residents tested positive.

The staff were placed off duty, according to the update. Four of the residents that tested positive are no longer infectious. Of the remain four residents, Scandinavian Court says two are asymptomatic and one experienced mild signs and symptoms of the virus.

As of Friday, one resident was receiving care outside of the facility.

“We remain in close contact with our local health department and the state assisted living regulatory officials, and we are implementing their guidance. Our staff continue their diligent care to our residents, and we continue our efforts to mitigate and prevent viral spread,” the update reads.

Scandinavian Court isn’t the only facility reporting COVID-19 cases among its staff and residents.

Over the weekend, St. Paul Elder Services reported a resident passed away “related to COVID19.”

“The resident received Covid19 care per their advanced care planning wishes.”

As of Saturday, St. Paul Elder Services says 16 associates and 10 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest outbreak.

This comes just days after St. Paul Elder Services “identified a new widespread outbreak of Covid19 within St. Paul Home.”

