Denmark business brings vaccines directly to its employees to fight spread of coronavirus

DENMARK, Wis.(WFRV) In the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, some businesses are taking action by bringing vaccines directly to their employees. One Denmark sausage maker is doing what it can to get shots into arms.

At Salm Partners in Denmark a vaccination clinic is underway, where getting a covid vaccine shot is as easy as simply coming into work.

“We’re so excited to offer this opportunity for vaccinations on site for our partners,” said Keith Lindsey, President & CEO of Salm Partners.

Friday this manufacturer of cooked sausage and hot dogs hosted a vaccination clinic with Prevea Health and Brown County Health Department. In fact Salm Partners is one of the first businesses in the area to work with Prevea to offer onsite vaccinations.

“With our ability to try to get back to normalcy, vaccinations are the best way to get herd immunity and protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Lindsey said.

Salm Partners is offering 200 first-time doses of the vaccine here onsite to employees, members of their households, even the general public.

“Just seems very convenient, you don’t have to go out and do anything outside of your day, just during your break come get a shot and go back to work,” said employee Norberto Billalobos.

Innovation isn’t something new here. Last April Salm Partners was among the first businesses to start onsite Covid-19 testing for its employees. A safety measure that continued for roughly 10 months.

“To help make sure our partners knew how to protect themselves and protect their families. So this is really an extension of that,” said Lindsey.

“It’s nice to have it onsite. Makes it easier, you don’t have to schedule or travel. As much as I hate needles, it was pretty painless,” said employee Nick Khang.

And the more vaccines administered – Lindsey says the faster we reach herd immunity – and life slowly returns back to normal.

“Vaccinations are the next step in that process. We’ve seen some of the effect of that already in Wisconsin and we hope that will continue,” Lindsey said.

Prevea will return to Salm Partners in three weeks to give second doses. The health system stands ready to bring vaccination clinics to other local companies.