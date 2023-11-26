DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – A new farm toy vendor show stopped in Denmark to help a local high school organization.

More than 40 vendors sold merchandise at Denmark High School Sunday morning. Some of the items for sale included farm toys, model trains, handcrafted clocks, porch signs, and more.

Vendor show organizer Randy Allen grew up playing with farm toys. As an avid collector, he wanted to share his passion with the community.

Allen says, “It keeps getting more interesting every year because they keep making better toys and they are not just toys anymore. They are collectibles. It got to be a pretty big hobby.”

Allen estimates more than 1,000 attended, one of them being fellow toy collector Jerry Hintz from Cecil, Wisconsin.

Hintz says, “This is a good event. They got enough people here and I’m sure it’ll grow over the years.”

The proceeds from the show go to Denmark High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization. Allen’s son Eric is an FFA member and says events like this will provide many opportunities for students like him.

“It’s something that people all across the state get into and it’s nice to bring all those people together. Seeing that kind of connection is great, but also just seeing that so many people are coming to support us,” Eric Allen says.

Eric’s dad hopes he can continue organizing the show year after year.

“It’s our way of paying back because the FFA provides so much for our kids that even this isn’t enough to pay back what they’ve already given them,” Randy Allen says.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to help FFA run their Adopt-a-Family program, which gives one local family in need Christmas gifts.