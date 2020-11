DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Spruce up your home this holiday season with some festive poinsettias.

On Sunday, Denmark High School, located at 450 N. Wall Street, will be hosting the 46th annual Denmark Lions Poinsettia Sale starting from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is accredited as one of the community’s largest fundraising events. So, all residents looking to add some color to their homes this season are encouraged to stop by the fundraiser and pick up some vibrant poinsettias.