Denmark holds ‘Senior Skip Day’ parade for class of 2020

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Denmark community came together Thursday to celebrate the high school senior class of 2020.

A “Senior Skip Day” Parade was held Thursday morning. It started by Gatherings 43, a banquet hall, and headed toward Blossoms Florist in Denmark. A fire truck led the parade and seniors were encouraged to decorate their vehicles.

Along with the parade, seniors were treated to a free drive-thru meal.

“We all had to teach our seniors, we had to keep them on board and that’s not an easy task for some of these parents and they’re all still working,” Blossoms owner Tammy Smits-Sommer told WFRV Local 5. “So let’s give those parents a break from having to provide lunch for those kids let’s let the kids have something fun to do so it’s working for everybody.”

The drive-thru meals were provided courtesy of Denmark businesses and alumni.

Latest stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5