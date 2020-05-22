1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Denmark holds ‘Senior Skip Day’ parade for class of 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Denmark community came together Thursday to celebrate the high school senior class of 2020.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

A “Senior Skip Day” Parade was held Thursday morning. It started by Gatherings 43, a banquet hall, and headed toward Blossoms Florist in Denmark. A fire truck led the parade and seniors were encouraged to decorate their vehicles.

Along with the parade, seniors were treated to a free drive-thru meal.

Related: WFRV honors graduating high school seniors with a “Senior Sendoff” – submit your pictures today

“We all had to teach our seniors, we had to keep them on board and that’s not an easy task for some of these parents and they’re all still working,” Blossoms owner Tammy Smits-Sommer told WFRV Local 5. “So let’s give those parents a break from having to provide lunch for those kids let’s let the kids have something fun to do so it’s working for everybody.”

The drive-thru meals were provided courtesy of Denmark businesses and alumni.

Latest stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More