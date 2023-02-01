DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Major steps are being taken toward cleaner drinking water for those in the Village of Denmark.

Village officials broke ground on Wednesday to link with the Brown County Water Authority’s Distribution System after a recent investigation revealed high levels of iron in the village’s water supply.

Although the water supply is a big need for Denmark, it will still be a while before connecting up with Brown County.

“We’re facing some delays with equipment, so if those come through ahead of time, that would be great,” said Susan Selner, Denmark Village President. “For practical reasons, after the first of the year.”

Officials are looking forward to the softer water that Brown County water Authority has. This project has been nearly two years in the making.